Analysis |
The Shockwaves From Israel’s Week of Violence Will Be Felt for a Long Time to Come
The police have been shown to be unprofessional, and the Al-Aqsa Mosque has again become an explosive issue – but there is still hope for Jewish-Arab coexistence
IDF Square is located at the northwest corner of the Old City walls in Jerusalem. Those coming there from the city center turn right if they want to go to the Jaffa Gate and left if their destination is the Damascus Gate. On Monday, just a week ago, the prime minister decided at the last minute that the route of the Flags March would be altered so that it wouldn’t go through the Damascus Gate and the Muslim Quarter, but through the Jaffa Gate instead.
Comments
In the News
In the News
Promoted content