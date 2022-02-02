Analysis |
The Missed Opportunity in Amnesty's Israeli Apartheid Report
By screaming apartheid indiscriminately, the Amnesty report fails to generate a real discussion about the fundamental problems of Palestinians living within and outside Israel's territory
The Amnesty International report released on Tuesday is an extremely pretentious document, one that tries to make a thorough accounting of all of Israel’s sins against the Palestinians from the beginning of time, without differentiating between the territory of the State of Israel and the territories under its control.
Click the alert icon to follow topics:
Comments
In the News
Paid by IMPROVATE