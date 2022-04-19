The Libyan Connection: New Report Highlights Gadhafi’s Role in Munich Massacre

A new international report, assembled from secret intelligence files and open sources, aims to prove that Libya financed and directed the 1972 Munich Olympics terror attack in which 11 Israeli athletes were murdered.

The report was prepared by the Dutch law firm Knoops’ Advocaten on behalf of relatives of the Israeli victims, for a lawsuit demanding $165 million in reparations from Libyan finances that are currently frozen in German banks. This September marks the 50th anniversary of the massacre, and the families of the Israeli victims are threatening to boycott a commemoration event organized in Germany.