Opinion |
The Far-reaching Dark Side of Israeli High-tech
Quite a few Israeli companies, aside from NSO, are developing dangerous digital weapons to be sold to the highest bidder, with no proper oversight of their export
The story of the dark high-tech industry in Israel, which seemingly focuses on preventing terrorism but in practice supplies the means for spying on journalists and human rights activists, doesn’t differ much from the story of the Israeli arms and military-training industry, which has flourished for many years in the most dubious areas of the globe.
Click the alert icon to follow topics:
Comments
In the News
In the News
Promoted content