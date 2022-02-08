The Darling Export Turns on Its Master: What to Make of Israeli Ministers' 'Shock' Over NSO

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked reacted with uncharacteristic shock Monday to the newest disclosures regarding the police’s use of spyware against Israelis. “If this is true, it’s an earthquake,” she told Kan Bet public radio, “grave acts by the Israel Police that are in keeping with dark regimes. … Such a thing should absolutely not happen in a democratic state! This has to be looked into today. We cannot wait. … I read about it this morning and I was shocked. I can’t believe this is my country!”