The Army Achieved Its Goal of the Gaza War. It Doesn't Look Like a Resounding Victory

A senior officer in the reserves, one who played key roles in all the recent operations that Israel conducted in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, was asked this week about the somewhat strange experience, for him, of watching the unfolding events via television at home.

“I never understood the impact of the broadcasts on the Israeli viewer,” he admitted. “When we in the army were engaged in combat, we didn’t have the time or the attentiveness for the public’s reactions. We focused on our activity. But the viewers at home see countless images from the sites where rockets struck in Israel, and here and there a short segment about the dimensions of the destruction in Gaza. The picture they get is completely different.”