End Times for Israel: The Apocalyptic ‘Quranic’ Prophecy Electrifying Palestinians

The most interesting finding in the latest Palestinian public opinion survey shows that 73 percent of Palestinians polled in the West Bank and Gaza Strip believe the Quran includes a prophecy regarding the demise of the state of Israel.

If you follow Palestinian social media, you’ll know that this finding relates to a popular theory devised by a prominent Palestinian West Bank Islamist scholar, Dr. Bassam Jarrar, a longtime Hamas spiritual leader and a YouTube icon, with almost 700,000 subscribers.