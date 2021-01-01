Analysis |
The Achilles’ Heel in Israel’s Record-breaking Vaccine Drive
It all comes down to how many doses arrive in January
Israel's success in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic in the new year that starts today, depends at present largely on one factor: the number of vaccine doses that will arrive in the country during January.
At the present rate, nearly a million people, 11 percent of the population, will have been vaccinated by the end of this week – a world record. At the same time, about four million doses, enough to vaccinate two million people with a gap of three weeks between the two inoculations, need to be available in Israel at this time.
Comments
In the News
In the News
Promoted content