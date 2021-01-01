The Achilles’ Heel in Israel’s Record-breaking Vaccine Drive

Israel's success in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic in the new year that starts today, depends at present largely on one factor: the number of vaccine doses that will arrive in the country during January.

At the present rate, nearly a million people, 11 percent of the population, will have been vaccinated by the end of this week – a world record. At the same time, about four million doses, enough to vaccinate two million people with a gap of three weeks between the two inoculations, need to be available in Israel at this time.