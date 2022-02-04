The Absurdity of Forcing Israeli High School Students to Memorize Nazi Ideology

“A. The following are the conditions of admission to the Nazi youth movement (Hitler Youth) in 1936: ‘Every German youth aged 14 and above shall be accepted into Hitler Youth. He shall bring: a certificate attesting to his Aryan origins; a certificate attesting to hereditary health. A certificate of Aryan origin must include information about the parents and grandparents on the side of the mother and the father. Certificate of health: The candidate shall be examined by a German physician with respect to his state of health. The physician must fill out the health questionnaire that is appended to the admission application …’ Explain how each of the principles of Nazi ideology is given expression in this source’s quote. From the textbook, choose another source that expresses the principle you have written about, and explain how that principle is given expression in the source you have chosen. Ground your answer in two examples from the source. (13 points)