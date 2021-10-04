Analysis |
Shin Bet Involvement in Israel's Fight Against Arab Crime Threatens Civil Rights
The decision to enlist the security service in combatting a civil issue can fly by quietly for most Israelis, who want to see the Arab minority restrained. But for Arabs, the Shin Bet is already ever-present anyway
For Arab citizens of Israel, the Sunday statement by a special ministerial committee to include the Shin Bet security service in the state's effort to fight crime in Arab communities merely reinforces the view that Israel sees them as a security problem – not as citizens fighting for their basic rights, including that to personal safety.
