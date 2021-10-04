Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Analysis |

Shin Bet Involvement in Israel's Fight Against Arab Crime Threatens Civil Rights

Jack Khoury
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Jack Khoury

For Arab citizens of Israel, the Sunday statement by a special ministerial committee to include the Shin Bet security service in the state's effort to fight crime in Arab communities merely reinforces the view that Israel sees them as a security problem – not as citizens fighting for their basic rights, including that to personal safety.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments