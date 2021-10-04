Israel's Shin Bet Security Service Can Help Curb Crime in the Arab Society. But at What Cost?

After excessive delays, the government began on Sunday to take a series of necessary steps for combatting crime in the Arab community. A special committee of ministers convened its first meeting, a work plan was formulated by Deputy Public Security Minister (and former high-ranking police officer) Yoav Segalovitz, and a series of steps was authorized, among them, the inclusion for the first time of the Israel Defense Forces and the Shin Bet security service in efforts to collect illegal weapons.

