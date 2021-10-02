Shimon Peres Was Never a Leader
Five years after Shimon Peres' death, it's time to ask what motivated the man who filled every senior public position in Israel
Shimon Peres, who died on September 28, 2016, at age 93, was unique. He played a significant role in Israel’s political and public arena for more than 60 consecutive years, beginning with his appointment by Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion as director general of the Defense Ministry in 1953.
Over the years, Peres held all the senior state positions. He served as a Knesset member for more than 47 years (1959-2007) – more than any other MK; he was Israel’s president, prime minister, vice prime minister, deputy prime minister, defense minister, foreign minister, finance minister and opposition leader; and he also held less senior positions such as regional development minister, a post to which Prime Minister Ehud Barak appointed him in order to make him an object of ridicule.