Shimon Peres Was Never a Leader

Shimon Peres, who died on September 28, 2016, at age 93, was unique. He played a significant role in Israel’s political and public arena for more than 60 consecutive years, beginning with his appointment by Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion as director general of the Defense Ministry in 1953.

Over the years, Peres held all the senior state positions. He served as a Knesset member for more than 47 years (1959-2007) – more than any other MK; he was Israel’s president, prime minister, vice prime minister, deputy prime minister, defense minister, foreign minister, finance minister and opposition leader; and he also held less senior positions such as regional development minister, a post to which Prime Minister Ehud Barak appointed him in order to make him an object of ridicule.