Settlers Score Decisive Win Against Israeli Government

Among the farewell gifts that the outgoing attorney general, Avichai Mendelblit, handed out to ranking defendants, there was a hidden one for the settlers. On Wednesday it became known that Mendelblit authorized the format that will ensure the existence of the settler outpost of Evyatar, south of Nablus. A legal opinion he drew up states that a procedure can be launched at the end of which it will be possible to authorize a permanent settlement at the site of the outpost, which was evacuated by agreement last summer.

