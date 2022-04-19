Haaretz - back to home page
Right-wing Groups Announce March at Jerusalem Flash Points, Defying Police

Police wouldn't approve the Old City march on Wednesday, which follows days of clashes in the area

Nir Hasson
Right-wing Israeli organizations have announced plans to hold a march on Wednesday around the walls of Jerusalem’s Old City despite not having received the required police approval, raising the likelihood of tensions continuing to escalate in the city which has seen days of clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces, especially on the Temple Mount.

