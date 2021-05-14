Opinion |
Racism, Hate and Violence Are Jewish Values, Too
Judaism rejects the racism, hate and violence we’ve witnessed on Israel’s streets. And it also endorses them
Did you see the boys singing?
Of course you did. It was all over social media, after all. Those Israeli teenagers with their kippot and white shirts, bouncing up and down, singing a Biblical song of vengeance at the Western Wall, as a cypress tree ablaze beyond the wall made it look like the Al-Aqsa mosque was burning down.
