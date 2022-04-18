Putin Backs Palestinians Over Al-Aqsa Escalation in Phone Call With President Abbas
The phone call comes on the same day that Moscow summons Israel's ambassador for reprimand over its vote to oust Russia from the UN Human Rights Council
Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned Israel's escalation at Al-Aqsa Mosque in a phone call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday, after Israel's vote to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council strained ties between the two countries.
The two leaders also discussed negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, the Kremlin said, as well as "the problems of the Middle East settlement in the context of escalating tensions in the West Bank and East Jerusalem."
Click the alert icon to follow topics:
Comments
In the News
Paid by Hi-Yam