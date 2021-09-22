Haaretz - back to home page
Analysis |

Progressive Democrats Are Targeting Iron Dome. That's Good News for Israel

Anshel Pfeffer
Anshel Pfeffer
Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system saves lives. Nearly a decade since it entered service, its 2,000-plus interceptions have destroyed rockets from Gaza (and a handful from Lebanon) that were headed toward built-up civilian areas, saving untold Israeli lives. Palestinian ones as well – not just Palestinians of Israeli citizenship, but Palestinians in Gaza too. In fact, it may well have saved more Palestinian lives than Israeli ones.

