Analysis
Progressive Democrats Are Targeting Iron Dome. That's Good News for Israel
Withholding finance from life-saving Iron Dome is a stupid move if you actually care about Palestinian lives, but from a purely selfish Israeli perspective, it's actually a good development
Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system saves lives. Nearly a decade since it entered service, its 2,000-plus interceptions have destroyed rockets from Gaza (and a handful from Lebanon) that were headed toward built-up civilian areas, saving untold Israeli lives. Palestinian ones as well – not just Palestinians of Israeli citizenship, but Palestinians in Gaza too. In fact, it may well have saved more Palestinian lives than Israeli ones.
