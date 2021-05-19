Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Analysis |

Senior Israeli Officials Want to End Gaza War, but Netanyahu Wants a Clear Victory

For the prime minister, who ultimately has to determine Israel’s stance, ending the fighting under the current circumstances is less than ideal

Amos Harel
Amos Harel
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail

Comments