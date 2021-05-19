Analysis |
Senior Israeli Officials Want to End Gaza War, but Netanyahu Wants a Clear Victory
For the prime minister, who ultimately has to determine Israel’s stance, ending the fighting under the current circumstances is less than ideal
The strategic purpose of Operation Guardians of the Walls, the current campaign in the Gaza Strip, as explained by the politicians to the Israel Defense Forces, was to strengthen Israel’s deterrence against Hamas in Gaza and restore quiet, security and stability. The government did not instruct the army to crush the Hamas government in Gaza or to fundamentally change the situation in the Strip. The political directive to the IDF speaks of extracting a significant price from Hamas and reducing its capabilities.
