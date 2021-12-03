Omicron Variant Is Yet to Spread in Israel, Unlike Uproar Over Bennett Family's Vacation

Three weeks ago, an under-the-radar war game was held in Israel to drill deployment for a new coronavirus variant. The prime minister, cabinet ministers, the health system hierarchy, the police, Home Front Command, the chairpersons of Knesset committees, you name it, descended 12 floors to the lower depths of the Center for Combat Management somewhere in Jerusalem, and played. The viral strain was defined as one that affects children. The exercise went off successfully. That’s the nature of simulations in laboratory conditions. They succeed even when they fail.

