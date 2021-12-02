In the second week of state witness Nir Hefetz’s testimony, toward the end of the main examination, the prosecution wanted to further embellish in the judges’ minds the media obsession of Defendant Number One. Hefetz was happy to oblige, and poured out stories of how his old boss, Benjamin Netanyahu, had sent him around the world to meet with press barons and impress on them the need to buy, invest and set up news organizations that would serve his agenda.

Click the alert icon to follow topics: Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli politics