Analysis |
Netanyahu Dreamed of an Israeli Fox News. This Is What He Got Instead
The likes of Rupert Murdoch and Larry Ellison may hugely admire Netanyahu, but they weren’t about to bankroll an entire Israeli news channel for him, leaving the former prime minister with a local consolation prize
In the second week of state witness Nir Hefetz’s testimony, toward the end of the main examination, the prosecution wanted to further embellish in the judges’ minds the media obsession of Defendant Number One. Hefetz was happy to oblige, and poured out stories of how his old boss, Benjamin Netanyahu, had sent him around the world to meet with press barons and impress on them the need to buy, invest and set up news organizations that would serve his agenda.
