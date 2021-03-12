Netanyahu Projects Election Win Despite Nixing of UAE, Pfizer CEO Photo-ops

It will soon be over. The question is, what exactly will be over? The fourth round of an ongoing nightmare in which the state has been trapped because a dangerous leader with no inhibitions held it by the throat, or his long tenure in office?

It’s highly likely that the final distribution of Knesset seats won’t be a copy-paste of the average in the polls. Surprises await us. Maybe sensational ones. It’s impossible to predict turnout rates, the degree of disgust with politics, the effect of Election Day taking place in the shadow of a pandemic and, above all, the effect of the electoral threshold, which is derived from all of the above and is currently endangering 15 Knesset seats.