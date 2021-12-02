Israeli Minister Gets Security Detail After Jewish Extremists Issue Ruling Calling for His Murder

The Shin Bet security service ordered boosted security on Sunday for Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana of Yamina, following the discovery that a religious extremist group had called for applying a rare religious law permitting the killing of a person whose actions threaten another's life.

The Jewish jurisprudence department in the Justice Ministry explains that halakhic principle of the religious law, known as "din rodef," is based on the idea that “the saving of the life of a person pursued by an attacker is so important that even the killing of the pursuer is allowed to save the person from the pursuer, if no other option exists.”