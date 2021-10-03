Meretz Ministers Meet Abbas: We Will Block 'Steps on the Ground' to Kill Two-state Solution
Senior Palestinian Authority officials are pushing the Meretz ministers for a series of mainly economic demands amidst a moribund diplomatic process with Israel
Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz and Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Freige, both from Meretz, met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah on Sunday night.
The meeting mainly has political significance for Meretz, the most left-wing party in the coalition, against the backdrop of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's sidelining of Abbas and the Palestinian Authority.
