Israeli AG's ‘Parting Gift’ to Government: A Land Mine

The Knesset gave preliminary approval to the conscription law this week – an event that was accorded only minor mention in the media. The decision a day earlier of the search committee for the new attorney general, by the nature of things, drew bigger headlines.

In the noise that engulfs us, in the frenetic rapid fire of news, the connection between these two measures was forgotten: The first of the four recent elections (in April 2019) came about because of the opposition by Shas and United Torah Judaism to the version of the law prepared by the Defense Ministry, while the excuse for the next three rounds, in September 2019, March 2020 and March 2021, stemmed from former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s efforts to escape his legal troubles, namely by torpedoing the possibility that the attorney general and state prosecutor would be chosen by a prime minister who is not him, along with a justice minister who is not controlled by him. (Recall the clumsy putsch attempt in the previous government when he and his demolition contractor Amir Ohana tried to appoint Likud MK Ofir Akunis as the legal scarecrow, in contravention of the law).