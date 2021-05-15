Looking for Gaza Victory Against Hamas, Israel Lost the Battle for Jerusalem

The many senior Hamas leaders the IDF has killed demonstrates that Hamas isn’t some “ephemeral organization,” as many analysts have claimed. Some of these men held impressive positions — the Gaza City brigade commander, the head of Hamas’ cyber unit and missile development, the head of the projects and development department, the head of the engineering department, the commander of military intelligence’s technical department and the head of industrial equipment production. This is a budgeted, hierarchical and organized army, whose members have the relevant professional education and know-how to manage infrastructure for both survival and offensives.