Lapid Says Ukraine Asked Israel for Assistance, 'Must Do Everything' to Prevent Russia Fighting
The foreign minister said he spoke with his Russian counterpart at the request of the U.S., but that Israeli mediation attempts 'were no different from other countries' attempts'
Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Sunday "everything must be done to prevent an armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine," adding in a press briefing that fighting "can and should be prevented."
Lapid reiterated his call for Israelis in Ukraine to leave the country as soon as possible. "Political and intelligence officials we're in contact with, particularly the Americans, say we have little time to get Israelis out" of Ukraine, he said.
Click the alert icon to follow topics:
Comments
In the News
Paid by IMPROVATE