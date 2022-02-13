Lapid Says Ukraine Asked Israel for Assistance, 'Must Do Everything' to Prevent Russia Fighting

Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Sunday "everything must be done to prevent an armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine," adding in a press briefing that fighting "can and should be prevented."

Lapid reiterated his call for Israelis in Ukraine to leave the country as soon as possible. "Political and intelligence officials we're in contact with, particularly the Americans, say we have little time to get Israelis out" of Ukraine, he said.