Analysis |
Lapid Has Started a Vital Antisemitism Debate in Israel. Let’s Continue It
The foreign minister’s speech last week, in which he placed Jew-hatred in the wider context of other forms of abuse, is a welcome move away from Benjamin Netanyahu’s attempts to redefine antisemitism along party lines
Despite its grand-sounding name, the Global Forum for Combating Antisemitism is a gathering that rarely generates many headlines. The seventh such event, which convened at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem last Wednesday, was no exception. That is, until the day after, when Foreign Minister Yair Lapid’s social media team posted an excerpt from his speech online.
Click the alert icon to follow topics:
Comments
In the News
In the News
Promoted content