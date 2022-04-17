Jordan's King Accuses Israel of 'Illegal Provocative Measures' on Jerusalem's Temple Mount
King Abdullah calls for 'international pressure on Israel' after clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians in the Old City, as Bennett says Israel will let followers of all faiths celebrate in Jerusalem
Jordan's king urged Israel on Sunday to "cease illegal provocative measures" on the Temple Mount and called for more international pressure, after yet another day of clashes on the holy Jerusalem site, which has left both Palestinians and Israelis wounded.
Jordan, which serves as custodian of Al-Aqsa Mosque, specifically condemned Israeli authorities for letting Jewish worshipers on the site.
