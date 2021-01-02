Haaretz - back to home page
Jewish Society Is a Lot More Christian Than We Think

In Israel, we're taught to look down on Christianity. But we're more Christian than we'd like to believe

Some gay kids are attracted to pop stars from an early age. That’s their way of differentiating themselves from their banal, unglamorous life in school and of soaring into the tumultuous realms of the imagination. I was a different boy: I was drawn to Christian clerics. The robes of cardinals and bishops enchanted me far more than the glitzy costumes of Madonna or David Bowie. The Catholic sacraments with their incense and aspergillum were no different in my eyes from the wizards I read about in the “Dragonlance” books.

