'It Was Impossible to Get the Fetuses Out From Israel to Georgia. So I Volunteered'

Tiran Kalif Levy, 53; lives in Ramat Gan, arriving from Tbilisi, Georgia

Hi, what were you doing in Georgia?

I have a friend who has a surrogacy agency there, and a lot of fetuses were stuck here in Israel, so I helped her out. It was impossible to get the fetuses out, because at the moment there are almost no flights to Georgia, and entry is only available to Israelis with a special business permit. I got there and spent 35 hours in quarantine in a hotel. As soon as they announced a lockdown was starting in Israel we turned the whole world upside-down and I moved up my flight by a day.