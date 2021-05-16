Israeli Army Deployed a Secret, Strategic Weapon Against Hamas – and Reaped Limited Benefits

In recent years, the IDF has identified a trend – that Hamas will move its activists into the many kilometers of tunnels under Gaza in times of emergency – and has developed a plan for turning the tunnels into a death trap for Hamas combatants in the event that another high-intensity round of fighting broke out. It appears that military intelligence managed to crack open Hamas’s secret and systematically map the network of tunnels and underground headquarters which were built at great cost. However, the army was only able to reap limited benefit.