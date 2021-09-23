Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Analysis |

Israel Will Get Its Iron Dome Funds. It Should Be Worried About a Larger Problem

alon pinkas
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
alon pinkas

Israel has a new nemesis: the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. Israel doesn’t know what this is, exactly, but it already doesn’t like it.

These hostile, extremist “radicals” and Israel-bashers are threatening U.S. aid to Israel.

They are not.

Yes, there is a growing progressive group within the Democratic Party, particularly among the grassroots electorate and primary voters. True, some are vociferously critical of Israel and some qualify as anti-Israeli. Some have even been seen eating Ben & Jerry’s ice cream.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments