Analysis |
Israel Wants to Win in Gaza, but Erasing Hamas' Accomplishments Won't Come Easy
Netanyahu will be forced soon to decide between continued military pressure and a ceasefire ■ The violent riots in Jewish-Arab cities have reopened old wounds that seem to date as far back as 1948
Hamas' demonstration of its abilities in recent days, culminating in the massive rocket barrages into central Israel, forced the military to bolster its efforts in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday. Alongside the preparations for the next phase, the army has been striving to cast a positive light on everything that has happened so far.
Comments
In the News
Promoted content