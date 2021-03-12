Analysis |
Israel Shifted Focus From Iran. Trump Changed All That
Comments by an outgoing Mossad official drew the obvious political responses, but also shone a light on Israel's security priorities
The reactions to Nadav Eyal’s interesting interview with A., the outgoing head of Mossad, in Yedioth Ahronoth last week immediately lined up with political opinions: Are you for or against Netanyahu? His supporters asked why A. had waited with his criticism until after discovering he had not been appointed to head the organization. His opponents leapt on what they saw as additional proof of Netanyahu’s failures.
