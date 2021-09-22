Haaretz - back to home page
Israel Seeks to Revoke Jordanian-era Law Permitting West Bank Men to Rape Wives

Netael Bandel
Netael Bandel
The Israeli military is seeking to repeal Jordanian legal provisions that permit Palestinian men to rape their wives – old legislation that has remained in force in the West Bank under the jurisdiction of Israel’s military legal system.

The legislation, which dates to the period prior to the 1967 Six-Day War, after which Israel occupied the territory, also halts legal proceedings against a man who rapes a woman but subsequently marries her. The legislation has been repealed in Jordan itself.

