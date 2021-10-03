Israel's Shin Bet, Military Will Have Limited Role in Fighting Arab Crime, Sources Say
According to sources from the committee, the army was surprised to learn of its role and the incoming Shin Bet chief said its role would be restricted to helping the police with intelligence and technological matters
Despite Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's pronouncements to the contrary, the army and the Shin Bet security service will be given only a limited role in fighting crime in the Arab community, sources from the committee said. Neither agency is slated to have any direct contact with the civilian population.
