Israel's Mossad Used Pegasus Spyware to Hack Cellphones Unofficially
NSO employees tell Haaretz that Mossad officials frequently visited its HQ under former head Yossi Cohen, sometimes with foreign officials. They asked to hack certain phones with Pegasus spyware
The Mossad used NSO’s Pegasus spyware to hack cellphones unofficially under the agency’s previous director, Yossi Cohen, several NSO Group employees said.
The employees, who asked to remain anonymous because of their confidentiality agreements with the company, said that Mossad officials asked NSO on several occasions to hack certain phones for them. The employees didn’t know why these hacks were requested.
