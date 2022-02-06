Israel's COVID Crisis Managers Are Becoming Reality TV Stars

There is no escaping the COVID stars. At the end of one of the most lethal weeks Israel has seen since the outbreak of the pandemic, it seems that the people who have in its wake become permanent fixtures in our living rooms no longer make do with their constant appearances on current event programs on our TV screens. We now see them during commercial breaks as well, as guests on various reality shows. Thus, we see the education minister cooking and the anesthesiologist professor from Ichilov dancing with the stars. Even the Knesset member with the foulest mouth in the opposition found a place (an equitable one) on MasterChef.

Click the alert icon to follow topics: Israel health

Coronavirus