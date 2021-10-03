Israel's COVID Cabinet Rejects Easing Restrictions Amid Waning Infections
The COVID cabinet, convening for the first time in a month, postponed their decision on whether to exclude open venues – including restaurants and gyms not located in enclosed spaces – from the Green Pass program
Israel's coronavirus cabinet Sunday chose not to relax Green Pass restrictions, despite recommendations that the country curb limits on outdoor venues amid waning COVID-19 infections.
The cabinet postponed their decision on the Health Ministry's proposal to exclude open venues – including restaurants and gyms not located in enclosed spaces – from the Green Pass program. They will confirm whether they intend to relax restrictions soon via phone call, in accordance with new morbidity data.
