Israel Rejects Hamas Cease-fire Pressure as International Legitimacy for Gaza Campaign Is Wearing Thin
U.S., UN and representatives from Arab states working to put an end to the latest conflict between Israel and militants in the Gaza strip
International efforts for a Gaza-Israel cease-fire are forging ahead, as in the past 24 hours, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has spoken with the foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan, Tunisia, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.
Biden expressed his support for a ceasefire on Monday night, in conversation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Blinken has called for “sustained calm” between Israel and Hamas, while Israel says 3,200 rockets have fallen on it in eight days.
