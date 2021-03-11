Israel Prize Winner, Zaka Founder Sexually Assaulted Boys, Girls and Women, Haaretz Investigation Reveals
Yehuda Meshi-Zahav, the celebrated founder of the Zaka rescue organization, had a darker side, taking advantage of his position for decades with the knowledge of others in the community, his accusers say
A young woman from an ultra-Orthodox family in financial straits has accused Yehuda Meshi-Zahav, the founder of the Zaka emergency response organization, of sexually assaulting her in 2011. This, however, is just one of many such accusations against a man who this year has won an Israel Prize, a Haaretz investigation reveals.
