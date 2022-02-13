Israel Must Prepare for 'Immediate' Immigration of Ukrainian Jews, Minister Says
Jewish leaders in eastern Ukraine say that despite the deteriorating security situation with Russia, there is currently no sense of panic in the community
Israel's Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai told Haaretz on Sunday that Israel is "here to help Jews wherever they are, if their lives are at risk or if they are in trouble." This comes as senior officials scramble to formulate evacuation and protection plans amid rising tensions over the threat of a Russian invasion.
