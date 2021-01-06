Haaretz - back to home page
Analysis |

Israel Is Leading the World in Vaccinations. There Are Downsides to That as Well

Inoculations have to be part of a wider national strategy, one that the Netanyahu government, because of its internecine conflict and the prime minister’s personal and political calculations, is incapable of producing

So Israel is now the world leader in percentage of the population vaccinated for COVID-19, and the papers want to know how Israel does it. Why are other countries having such trouble getting their citizens vaccinated, while Israel has jabbed 15 percent of its population in only two and a half weeks?

