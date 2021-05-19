Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Analysis |

Israel Has Abandoned All Its Citizens, Not Just Its Arab Ones

Much of the bitterness and violence that erupted in ‘mixed’ Arab-Jewish cities last week was about resentment over privilege. But it was also about poverty and inequality, and augurs ill for any potential one-state solution

Anshel Pfeffer
Anshel Pfeffer
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail

Comments