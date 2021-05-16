Analysis |
Israel Had No Strategy or Endgame for Gaza, and Now It's Paying the Price
It is impossible to know Israel’s ‘endgame’ with Hamas because there was never a ‘start game,’ just circumstances, miscalculations, political miscalculations and forceful retaliations
The “tacticalization of strategy” is a term that, while it isn’t uniquely Israeli, captures Israel’s often flawed strategic thinking.
It was conceived of by Yehoshafat Harkabi, a former chief of Military Intelligence and for many decades a professor of International Relations and War Studies at the Hebrew University. Used frequently by Harkabi, the term was developed as an explanatory and cautionary concept in his magnum opus, “War and Strategy” (1999).
Comments
In the News
In the News
Promoted content