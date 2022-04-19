Analysis |
Israel Doesn't Want to Turn Jerusalem Tensions Into War, but an Explosion May Still Be Imminent
Other than around Jerusalem's Old City, the current escalation isn’t drawing mass Palestinian participation – but Fatah’s conduct in both the West Bank and Gaza may be cause for concern
The rocket fire from Gaza on Monday evening – shattering more than half a year of quiet in the south and prompting a sense of unrestrained glee among some of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s supporters – still doesn’t represent a turning point in the long escalation between Israel and the Palestinians. It appears that Israel is still trying to contain the tense security situation and is currently not laying the ground for a major military operation.
