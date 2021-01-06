Iran Is Amassing Bargaining Chips Ahead of the Biden Presidency

Another yahrzeit (anniversary in Yiddish) that Iran declared has come and gone and nothing happened. Sunday marked a year since the assassination of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force in an American drone attack in Baghdad. Right after his death, official regime spokepersons, including the supreme leader Ali Khamenei, vowed to avenge him, and continue to thusly avow to this day. So far, however, it hasn’t happened, if we discount the missile attack on two Iraqi military bases where U.S. and British troops are also stationed, some days after the assassination. There were no fatalities.