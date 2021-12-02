In Quiet Israeli Suburb, Fight Over Reform Synagogue Turns Ugly

Heading out to work on Wednesday morning, thousands of residents in the central Israeli town of Shoham discovered leaflets on their cars warning of the “dangers” of the Reform movement and promising to expose “the truth about the Reform lie!”

“The Reform movement is threatening all of Judaism and is now in Shoham!!” proclaimed the front page, which featured a photo of a dog wearing a yarmulke. It also cited a quote from Rabbi Rick Jacobs, president of the Union for Reform Judaism in North America, as proof that the movement “encourages assimilation.”