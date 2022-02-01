In First, Israel Police Admit Misuse of NSO Spyware

Israel Police admitted on Tuesday misuse of NSO spyware by the force.

In a brief statement that doesn't go into any specific cases, the police said "additional findings" from its internal probe "change in some ways" an earlier statement last month that ruled out any wrongdoing.

In January, news site Calcalist published a report alleging that the police used the Pegasus spyware on Israelis without court authorization since 2013, and it has since been used against a list of targets that includes protest leaders, politicians and others.