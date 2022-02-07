Illegal Outpost Resident Arrested After Attack on Left-wing Activists

Police arrested on Monday a resident of an illegal West Bank and detained two others for questioning in connection with assault and arson in an attack involving left-wing activists last month.

The arrest in Givat Ronen come two weeks after the activists were attacked in the Palestinian village of Burin, which is adjacent to the outpost. The activists, who had come to help Palestinian farmers in Burin, were assaulted by masked settlers, several of whom used clubs and threw stones. They also allegedly torched a car belonging to one of the activists.